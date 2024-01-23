NFL star Chandler Jones defends brother Jon Jones against ex-opponent's 'dirtiest fighter' accusations on podcast

Jon Jones is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is among a lengthy list of legends who 'Bones' has defeated in his illustrious career. The former UFC light heavyweight and Pride middleweight champion recently stated that he believes the heavyweight champion is the dirtiest fighter.

Speaking to Chandler Jones, Jon's younger brother, on his podcast, JAXXON PODCAST, 'Rampage' stated:

"That fight, he beat the best me ever. Nobody ever faced me like that. I was in the best shape... I was running seven miles when I normally just run three miles. My first time taking supplements every day, and I trained my ass off and I was, like, overly confident. I'm like, 'I've never lost a fight being in as good of shape as I'm in. I'm going to destroy this kid' and he kicked the s**t out of me, but I'm going to say this about your brother - I respect him, but he's the dirtiest fighter in MMA, bro. The eye pokes, man. The kicking the knee back."

Jones added:

"I don’t think he does it on purpose, but we all fight like that. That’s how we all have our hands up. Captain Insano shows no mercy."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Chandler Jones' comments on Jon Jones below (starting at the 17:03 mark):

Jackson challenged Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 135 in 2011. 'Bones' went on to win the bout via fourth-round submission, marking his first title defense.

Chandler Jones says Jon Jones was a big fan of 'Rampage' Jackson

While Jon Jones defeated Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson in the octagon, he was actually a big fan of his opponent. During a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Chandler Jones said:

"I'm Jon's little brother, so I know who he fanboys over and before y'all's fight, he couldn't sleep and I don't give a f**k who - I'm looking you in your eyes, I'm not blinking - I don't give a f**k who he fought, who with a bigger name, whatever, I'm talking about to this day, that he could not sleep. We all had been a fan of you before him. Before he became a UFC fighter, we were picking you in the UFC game. I just want to let you know that."

Check out Chandler Jones' comments on Jon Jones being a fan of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson below (starting at the 16:35 mark):

Jackson was one of the earliest stars of mixed martial arts, so it is no surprise that Jones was a fan of his. He last competed in the sport in 2019, ending his career with a 38-14 record.