"He does not know who I am" - NHL prospect mistakenly calls Conor McGregor his fan, apologizes immediately

During a recent interview, New Jersey Devils prospect Reilly Walsh had a faux pas when he mistakenly called former UFC double champion Conor McGregor his fan.

In a hilarious video uploaded to Twitter by the New Jersey Devils, the 23-year-old can be seen quickly rectifying his tongue slip by saying that it was him who was, in fact, a fan of 'The Notorious' and not the other way around.

The Utica Comets defenseman further clarified that the Irishman probably doesn't even know who Reilly was:

"McGregor was a big fan of mine. Or I was a big fan of his, sorry. No! he has no idea. He does not know who I am."

Reilly Walsh was drafted by the New Jersey Devils back in 2017. Despite being under contract with the NHL side, he has only played one game for the team. The majority of Walsh's 2021-22 campaign was with the American Hockey League franchise Utica Comets.

Although McGregor might be unaware of the young prospect at the moment, the Irishman is certainly not ill-informed about the sport of hockey. In 2019, 'The Notorious' dropped the first puck for the Boston Bruins in their game against the Blue Jackets.

When Conor McGregor fired up the Boston Bruins dressing room with an awe-inspiring pep talk

Before dropping the first puck for the Boston Bruins for their 17 March 2019 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Conor McGregor visited the Atlantic Division side's dressing room and delivered one of his signature electrifying speeches.

The UFC star gave an intense pep talk to the team, stressing the importance of unity and relentlessness:

"Remember, nothing heroic gets done without support, without unity. We must back each other, we must support each other. Before you go out, look left, look right. Know that these people that are with you are your brothers. These are the people you need to fight for. Fight until victory. Boys, I wish you the best...Who's the captain, get this puck when I drop it. this is your puck, this is your arena... Take these people out, take no prisoners. Let's go Boston Bruins."

If the match result is any evidence, McGregor's pep talk definitely worked in the team's favor. The Boston Bruins won the match by scoring two goals to one against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his gruesome leg break at UFC 264. According to UFC president Dana White, 'The Notorious' is eyeing an early 2023 return to the octagon.

