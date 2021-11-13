"Nice of Jake Paul to join in on our workout" - Tyson Fury trolls the YouTuber with bizarre comparison in latest training video

With the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury grudge match drawing ever closer, both camps are, of course, increasing both their training and trash talking. A recent video posted to Tyson Fury's Instagram managed to combine both these elements in less than a minute's worth of footage.

The video in question shows Tyson Fury leading a roadside training session. Tommy Fury and several other members of the team are holding press-up positions with a sprawling countryside landscape surrounding them.

Tyson Fury can be heard shouting encouragement to his younger half-brother Tommy, as well as the rest of the Fury camp, stating:

"Come on T. Down boys. We push it further than any motherf***er knows is even possible to go."

With the iconic 'Jolene' by Dolly Parton playing in the background, Tyson Fury then turns his attention to what appears to be a dead rodent on the side of the road, at which point he can be heard remarking:

"Oh look here. Jake Paul's come to watch the training. Hi little Jake, what's happening? That's what he's gonna look like after Tommy's finished with him."

Check out the full video below:

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul

A boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been hinted at ever since Paul swapped YouTube for combat sports. 'The Problem Child' has amassed a professional record of 4-0 over the past two years, picking up wins over another YouTuber, a former NBA player and two former UFC fighters.

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury will be the first opponent of Paul's who can legitimately call himself a pro boxer, although Tyron Wodley was a well-respected UFC fighter in his prime. 'TNT' has an admittedly somewhat padded boxing record so far, but he is 7-0 and of course trains with the heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury.

The fight itself goes down on Saturday, December 18, and will headline a Showtime PPV event. The full undercard has not yet been announced, although WBC, IBO and WBO champion Amanda Serrano is scheduled to feature.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham