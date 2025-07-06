"Nice try. Keep dreaming"- Fans react as Andrew Tate urges Dana White to put him on UFC White House card

As news of United States President Donald Trump’s grand vision for the 4th of July celebration next year went public, polarizing influencer Andrew Tate threw his name into the mix with a direct message to Dana White.

Trump announced a potential UFC event at the White House, tied to America’s 250th birthday, that could draw 20,000 or more fans. With Trump’s long history with combat sports and UFC CEO Dana White’s close involvement, the card could feature major UFC stars. Former champions and UFC stars like Conor McGregor have already expressed interest.

Tate took to X to throw his name in the mix, writing:

"I'll fight. Call me @danawhite."

Check out Andrew Tate's X post below:

Tate’s post drew a wave of mockery from fans who shut it down before the idea could even breathe. Several fans took to X and wrote:

"You aren't worthy of a White House lawn fight, bud. Nice try. Keep dreaming."

"As neat as that might be, I'd think American fighters would make more sense in this case."

"Stay out of America."

"No one wants that."

"You are lucky if they even let you in the country, mate."

"You would actually have to fight a real fighter, KFC employees won’t cut it, and we all know you won’t fight a real high-level fighter."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Andrew Tate's message to Dana White for a potential fight at UFC White House event. [Screenshots courtesy: @Cobratate on X]

When Andrew Tate called Dana White an "OG" and admitted he never retired

Andrew Tate heaped praises on Dana White during a podcast appearance with Sean O’Malley in 2022. He hailed him as the reason fighters today can make a living by competing.

Tate also reflected on his fight career, claiming that the money was never enough to stick around. He pointed to the UFC surviving the pandemic as a moment that proved White's value.

While most sports shut down, White pushed forward. That decision, according to Tate, saved the careers of many fighters who might have otherwise been sidelined. Speaking in a conversation on O'Malley's YouTube channel, Tate said:

"I have to give huge credit to Dana because what he’s done with the UFC and the opportunity he gives guys now didn’t exist [back then]... I have so much respect for Dana. He didn’t care about none of that sh*t [of shutting down during COVID-19 pandemic]. [He’s like] ‘UFC is going on. Don’t care.’ OG!"

Check out Andrew Tate's comments below (3:30 and 1:41:20):

