"Nicest guys in MMA" - Fans react as Max Holloway links up with 'The Korean Zombie' in South Korea

Max Holloway recently traveled to South Korea to meet former opponent Chan Sung Jung, also known as 'The Korean Zombie,' and their link-up has sparked reactions from fans online.

'Blessed' suffered a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 in October 2024. In the aftermath of that defeat, Holloway clarified his intentions to permanently move up to the UFC lightweight division.

Before he steps inside the octagon for another fight at the 155-pound weight class, the Hawaiian visited South Korea. @Home_of_Fight on X shared a clip featuring the interaction between Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' in a recent post.

Several fight fans and netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the video. One user wrote:

"Two of the nicest guys in MMA and boy have they been around a while."

Others commented:

"Pure class from both. legends being legends ❤️💪"

"This is so awesome. I would love to be able to meet Max Holloway one day."

"You love to see it"

Fans' reaction to Max Holloway meeting The Korean Zombie. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

When Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' clashed inside the octagon

'The Korean Zombie' made his UFC debut back in 2011. Since then, he has fought for the featherweight championship twice, facing off against Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski. However, the Korean fighter was unable to capitalize on those opportunities to win the title.

Chan Sung Jung's last fight was against Max Holloway in August 2023, where he lost by knockout. Following that match, the Korean fighter announced his retirement from the sport, concluding his MMA career of more than a decade with a record of 17-8.

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

