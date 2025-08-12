  • home icon
  • Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 12, 2025 03:25 GMT
Nick Ball (left) takes on Sam Goodman (right). [Image courtesy: @nickball__ on Instagram]
Nick Ball will defend his WBA featherweight title against Sam Goodman in a 12-round contest. The two will feature in the co-main event of the Esports World Cup Fight Week card this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will headline a heavyweight bout between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte.

Both fighters will be putting their unbeaten records on the line. In his most recent boxing outing earlier this year at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Ball (22-0-1) successfully defended his belt for the second time, defeating TJ Doheny. Sporty Salaries reported that the Brit earned $500K for the bout, and he is now expected to secure a $1.2M purse for his upcoming title defense against Goodman.

According to Marca, some of Ball’s previous payouts include $50K each for his fights with Nathanael Kakololo and Isaac Lowe, $75K each for his bouts with Ludumo Lamati and Jesus Ramirez Rubio, and $100K each for his matchups against Raymond Ford, Rey Vargas, and Isaac Dogboe.

As for Goodman (20-0), who is moving up a division to challenge Ball, he is reported to be earning $500K for the bout, according to Sporty Salaries. The Australian was expected to face super bantamweight kingpin Naoya Inoue earlier this year in a fight that would have landed him $1M. However, the matchup never materialized.

The biggest payday of his career came this May when he defeated Cesar Vaca via unanimous decision at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. The 26-year-old was reportedly paid $200K.

