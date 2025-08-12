Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

Nick Ball will defend his WBA featherweight title against Sam Goodman in a 12-round contest. The two will feature in the co-main event of the Esports World Cup Fight Week card this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will headline a heavyweight bout between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth fighters will be putting their unbeaten records on the line. In his most recent boxing outing earlier this year at the M&amp;S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Ball (22-0-1) successfully defended his belt for the second time, defeating TJ Doheny. Sporty Salaries reported that the Brit earned $500K for the bout, and he is now expected to secure a $1.2M purse for his upcoming title defense against Goodman.According to Marca, some of Ball’s previous payouts include $50K each for his fights with Nathanael Kakololo and Isaac Lowe, $75K each for his bouts with Ludumo Lamati and Jesus Ramirez Rubio, and $100K each for his matchups against Raymond Ford, Rey Vargas, and Isaac Dogboe.As for Goodman (20-0), who is moving up a division to challenge Ball, he is reported to be earning $500K for the bout, according to Sporty Salaries. The Australian was expected to face super bantamweight kingpin Naoya Inoue earlier this year in a fight that would have landed him $1M. However, the matchup never materialized.The biggest payday of his career came this May when he defeated Cesar Vaca via unanimous decision at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. The 26-year-old was reportedly paid $200K.