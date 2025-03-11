Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making for the featherweight title fight? Previous and estimated salaries

The Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny fight is expected to fetch lucrative payouts for both the young star and the crafty veteran. It'll mark a pivotal clash for both pugilists, with a world championship on the line.

Ad

Ball fetched multiple notable paydays over the course of his professional boxing career. According to Sporty Salaries, his fight against Ronny Rios in October 2024, which happens to be the Briton's most recent boxing match, fetched him a $350k purse.

At that point, it was the highest purse of the 28-year-old Ball's career. Nevertheless, considering other factors such as bonuses and pay-per-view (PPV) points, his total payout could have crossed that mark.

Ad

Trending

Also, Sporty Salaries listed some of Ball's other payouts. He earned $50k each for his fights against Isaac Lowe and Nathanael Kakololo; $75k each for his matches against Jesus Ramirez Rubio and Ludumo Lamati; and $100k each against Isaac Dogboe, Rey Vargas, and Raymond Ford.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

On the other hand, the 38-year-old Irishman Doheny last competed against boxing legend Naoya Inoue. Their fight transpired in September 2024 and ended with Inoue securing a spectacular stoppage victory. Per NY Fights, Inoue, being the superstar and box office draw that he is, was expected to earn the lion's share of the fight purse in that matchup.

Inoue's pay was estimated to be $6.5 million. Meanwhile, Doheny's payout for that matchup was estimated to be around $800k. Although it was a far smaller amount as compared to Inoue's payday, the $800k sum was believed to be the biggest payout of Doheny's career at that point.

Ad

Ad

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny purses and payouts: 'Wrecking Ball' and 'The Power' clash headline a stacked card

Presently, the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny fight is booked to headline the 'Hard Days Night' boxing card on March 15, 2025. The much-awaited matchup would have Ball's WBA featherweight championship on the line.

Considering their past payouts, their fight being a world title match, and it being the card's headliner, the consensus is that both combatants would bag paydays in a similarly lucrative ballpark as their respective previous fights.

Ad

Both boxers' estimated/reported payouts haven't been officially confirmed. Moreover, a fighter's overall payout from a given match is generally higher than their estimated/reported purses, owing to bonuses, perks, etc.

Furthermore, in addition to legacy and world championship glory being at stake in their fight, the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny showdown's winner is likely to receive a boost in regard to pay as well, particularly with a spectacular statement victory on the stacked boxing card.

Ad

Check out the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny poster below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.