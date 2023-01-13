Despite fans loving Tony Ferguson for his violent approach to the fight game, Nick Diaz has spoken out on the veteran's style. Diaz insisted that he "can't stand" how the former UFC interim lightweight champion portrays himself inside the octagon.

'El Cucuy' has had a successful career and is considered one of the best 155ers to ever compete in mixed martial arts, having beaten many legends during his best years in the cage. Although it never came to fruition, supporters still question how a fight between the TUF 13 winner and Khabib Nurmagomedov would have gone.

While talking about Ferguson, Nick Diaz announced his hatred for the 38-year-old's fighting style, claiming that he would be an annoying athlete to fight due to his unusual movement.

"No, I don't like it [Ferguson's style], it's obnoxious. I can't stand that type of style. I'm not gonna knock it because that's what you have to do, [but] in general it's like a spastic type of person [who] makes up for lack of technique with those types of tactics and you have to avoid those tactics, and it's an annoying type of guy to fight... If you have a strong base and you throw those in, then it's one thing, but people will make up for their lack of [a] strong base of technique with stuff like what he does."

His strange movement and ability to keep his opponents guessing have molded Tony Ferguson into a fighter that not many would have wanted to face during the best years of his career. While he never captured undisputed UFC gold, the vet did go on a 12-fight win streak against some of the best fighters in the world.

Check out what Nick Diaz had to say about 'El Cucuy's style in the video below.

What's next for Nick Diaz?

After his display against Robbie Lawler, which ended his six-year hiatus from the cage, many fans were calling for Nick Diaz to retire as age had seemingly caught up to him.

A little over a year later and it looks like the 39-year-old is ready to step back into the octagon and test himself. However, he has his eyes firmly set on an unrealistic opponent.

Having not earned a win in the sport since 2011, Diaz announced his intentions to fight former middleweight king Israel Adesanya as he hopes to make a return to competition sometime this year.

Poll : 0 votes