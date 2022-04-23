Nick Diaz is reportedly still in the USADA testing pool

Nick Diaz is apparently still in the USADA testing pool.

According to MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, the Stockton native was amongst the recently tested athletes. Bronsteter posted the entire list on Twitter. Along with Diaz, we can see a host of other names:

"Tested by USADA recently: Travis Browne, Nick Diaz, Kron Gracie, John Hathaway, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Sheldon Westcott, Danyelle Wolf In case anyone was wondering whether or not these athletes were still in the USADA testing pool."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Tested by USADA recently: Travis Browne, Nick Diaz, Kron Gracie, John Hathaway, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Sheldon Westcott, Danyelle Wolf



In case anyone was wondering whether or not these athletes were still in the USADA testing pool. Tested by USADA recently: Travis Browne, Nick Diaz, Kron Gracie, John Hathaway, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Sheldon Westcott, Danyelle WolfIn case anyone was wondering whether or not these athletes were still in the USADA testing pool.

It is mandatory for every active UFC fighter to enter and be a part of the USADA testing pool. This allows them to be subject to testing within the UFC Anti-Doping Program.

Diaz has a troubled history with the agency. On April 9, 2018, 'Diablo' accepted a one-year sanction. This was after he failed to report his whereabouts to USADA on three different occasions from the third quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017.

Nick Diaz's last fight took place at UFC 266 in 2021. He lost to Robbie Lawler via TKO in the third round. This was his third consecutive loss in the promotion after defeats to Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit. His fight against Anderson Silva was overturned to a no-contest after the Brazilian tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. Diaz has also tested positive for marijuana.

Time will tell if we will see Diaz in the octagon again, as there is no update on his career status given by the UFC or the fighter himself.

Nick Diaz’s coach announces that he will fight by the end of the year

Diaz's longtime coach Cesar Gracie gave a surprise update regarding his pupil's fighting future. Gracie declared on Instagram that the popular UFC fighter will be back in the octagon by the end of the year:

"Look for Nick Diaz to fight by the end of the year."

Another of Diaz’s associates, Jake Shields, was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience recently. He was asked about his friend’s fighting future. Shields replied that he hopes to see Diaz back in the octagon, provided the next fight is preceded by a proper training camp:

“I really hope he fights again but he needs to make sure to properly do a camp.”

Watch Jake Shields talk about Diaz in the video below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak