"You're free Nick!" - Nick Diaz back on Twitter as the Stockton native gets his account back

Nick Diaz hasn't had the best of luck in the octagon lately, but he does have some good news regarding social media. The elder Diaz brother announced that he is back in control of his Twitter account. It's unclear if he was suspended or had his account hacked, regardless, he has returned to the popular social media platform.

Check out Nick Diaz announcing his return to Twitter:

nick diaz @nickdiaz209 I got my Twitter back I got my Twitter back 😎

The Diaz brothers have developed a cult-like fanbase throughout their MMA careers. So it was no surprise that their fans were thrilled to have the elder brother back on Twitter. The comments on his post were filled with positivity, with one fan saying:

"You're free Nick"

Diaz went on to post several photos to update fans on his life. One post showed Nate and the rest of his training team. The elder brother suffered a brutal loss to Robbie Lawler after nearly seven years away from the octagon, but he nevertheless had the support of his whole team:

Longtime coach Cesar Gracie reveals Nick Diaz fought Robbie Lawler with two ruptured discs in his neck

Although this is old news, Diaz's return to Twitter has reminded fans of his disappointing performance against Lawler. Longtime coach Cesar Gracie spoke with Submission Radio three weeks ago and said that Diaz was impacted in that fight by severe neck injuries:

"So Nick, he went into that fight and his neck was pretty messed up. Robbie’s a great, tough fighter and everything. And, Nick was doing great. And then you kind of see Nick kind of just kind of fading as the fight wore on.

So, Nick had an operation very recently here seven weeks ago. So, two of the discs had ruptured in his neck before the fight. So, he was having numbness of the hands. That’s why he didn’t make 170."

Gracie went on to say how Nick Diaz wants to return after fully healing. Excuses are often frowned upon in MMA, but fighting with two ruptured discs can take the salt out of any fighter. It will be intriguing to see if Diaz can right his wrongs with an impressive performance after fully healing.

Watch Cesar Gracie discuss Nick Diaz's injuries below:

