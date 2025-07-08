Nick Diaz's coach shares concerning update on UFC legend's life following forced rehab controversy: "The ex went and took his house"

UFC legend Nick Diaz’s rehab case just took a dark and concerning twist. According to longtime coach Cesar Gracie, the UFC veteran is allegedly locked out of his digital identity by a former partner.

Gracie revealed that Diaz’s Instagram account has been under someone else’s control for months. He claims the woman, believed to be Diaz’s ex-girlfriend, has been running the page, posting sponsored content, and collecting money without Diaz’s knowledge.

The longtime coach of the Diaz brothers also said that the woman took over Diaz’s house and moved her father in. Gracie described the situation as one involving shady influences and people exploiting Diaz while he was vulnerable.

Addressing the situation in a recent appearance on LEGACY TV, Gracie said:

“Crazy ex-girlfriend. You know what I mean? We've all had them... You got shady characters. Nick went through some really dark times. He was hanging out with people he shouldn't have been hanging out with. Those people that came into his life for a while there... They apparently took his internet, his Twitter, his Instagram, and they got control of it. He hasn't had control of it."

He added:

"They put posts up for other companies, and they're making money... Nick's not seeing that money, and Nick doesn't even know about these posts. And then you got the girl, I guess the ex went and took his house and moved their dad in. It's like a grifter thing or something. The boyfriend, they all move in his house. They won't leave. His family was just like, 'Look, none of this is Nick and we just want people to know about it.'”

Check out Cesar Gracie's comments below (6:30):

Cesar Gracie shuts down relationship rumors between Nick Diaz and ex-girlfriend

Cesar Gracie has firmly denied any suggestion that Nick Diaz is still involved with the woman at the center of the ongoing controversy. Gracie clarified that the two are not together and have not been for some time.

He described the woman as someone who continued to act like they were in a relationship despite Diaz’s efforts to distance himself. According to Gracie, Diaz never truly wanted the relationship and had been trying to avoid confrontation.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with LEGACY TV, Gracie said:

“Nick and her are not together at all. She's trying to act like they are, though, like old stuff up there all the time. Even when they were together, Nick wasn’t wanting it. She was like a hardcore stalker, and Nick was just moving around trying to get away from this girl. Nick doesn’t like confrontation and issues. He tells them to leave, they don’t leave. He’s trying to do it in a nice way because he doesn’t want no drama."

