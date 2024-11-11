Nick Diaz's girlfriend hints at alarming "drug addiction" as video report of his alleged public antics surface after fight announcement

There have been ongoing concerns regarding UFC star Nick Diaz's physical and mental state, especially after his TKO (retirement) loss against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. After the fight, Lawler even reached out, offering support and asking Diaz if everything was alright in his life. However, it appears that the Stockton native has been reportedly struggling in his life since the last time he competed in September 2021.

A recent video posted by his rumored girlfriend Kay has raised alarms about his well-being. The video, which went viral on X, shows a man resembling the former Strikeforce welterweight champion crouched behind bushes in a public area and seemingly setting objects on fire. The woman filming the video asks him if he is doing fine, to which Diaz responds, "Yes."

While the identity of the man has not been confirmed, the disturbing footage has sparked concern among his fans. Several users on X have questioned whether he is mentally and physically fit to compete in his upcoming fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 310.

Recently, his girlfriend posted a cryptic message on Instagram, suggesting that Diaz may be struggling with drug addiction. She wrote:

"@nickdiaz209 Drug addiction doesn't last forever. You either find sobriety, or it takes your life."

Nick Diaz's rumored girlfriend posts cryptic message about the UFC star.

Daniel Cormier urges Nick Diaz to be focused ahead of potential UFC 310 return

Daniel Cormier believes Nick Diaz must come into his fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 310 fully prepared to avoid embarrassing himself. Diaz, who hasn't fought since his TKO loss to Robbie Lawler in 2021, is scheduled to face Luque in a welterweight bout on Dec. 7.

In his rematch against Lawler, Diaz appeared to be out of shape, despite reports that a neck injury hindered his training. Cormier stressed that Diaz needs to be mentally and physically locked in for this fight to avoid tarnishing his legacy. Previewing the clash on an episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast with Chael Sonnen, Cormier said:

"I still think that’s a lot for Nick Diaz [fight against Luque]. Nick Diaz struggled with Robbie Lawler, and Robbie Lawler was only one fight away from retirement. Vicente Luque is not going anywhere. It’s a tough fight. I think for Nick, though, he has to be really locked in if he wants to go out there and not embarrass himself.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (24:00):

Here's more on the fall of Nick Diaz

