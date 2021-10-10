Nick Diaz's physical therapist slams Cesar Gracie for leaving the Stockton native 'overtrained, stressed, exploited and displaced' before comeback fight at UFC 266

Nick Diaz's physical therapist Jose Garcia blames Cesar Gracie for the welterweight star's loss at UFC 266.

Garcia took to Instagram to express his frustration at Diaz's longtime coach. According to Garcia, Diaz wasn't in a good place physically or mentally in the leadup to his rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. He revealed:

"My guy Nick Diaz was overtrained, stressed, exploited, and displaced. Nick Diaz was not properly handled and taken care of. I told his girlfriend that many of us, including me, will not be around Nick because of Cesar's conduct and violence toward the people that want to help Diaz."

Garcia is convinced that Gracie has his personal interests ahead of Diaz's. For that reason, Garcia believes Diaz shouldn't have involved the Brazilian coach in his preparations. The physical therapist added:

"Nick was better off if he was allowed and encouraged to stay in Stockton with his training camp (and) with his brother instead of Cesar academy. Cesar had Nick doing appearances and seminars so he can get the most buck out of Nick's comeback fight #UFC266. This upsets me and many other people in our circle."

After more than six years away from the octagon, Diaz made his return fight against Lawler at UFC 266. To the dismay of Diaz's supporters, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion was stopped in the third round via TKO.

Nick Diaz wanted no part of Robbie Lawler

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler are 1-1 against each other after 'Ruthless' evened the score at UFC 266. Seventeen years earlier, Diaz drew first blood when he knocked Lawler out in the second round at UFC 47.

However, Diaz never wanted a rematch against Lawler in the first place. As far as the Stockton native is concerned, he should've fought Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight crown instead.

Although Diaz looked sharp in the first round, ring rust appeared to be a factor as the fight went on. After the fight, Diaz congratulated his opponent and admitted he knew he "had it coming."

