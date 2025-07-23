Nick Diaz update: UFC vet's coach shares latest development in saga involving ex-girlfriend 

Nick Diaz's recovery and conditioning coach, Jose Garcia, recently shared an update on the UFC veteran's house and ex-girlfriend allegedly squatting in it. Garcia shared a positive update on the matter and thanked fans for getting the word out through social media.For context, Diaz reportedly checked into a rehab facility a few weeks ago. During his time away, his longtime coach, Cesar Gracie, claimed that his former girlfriend had stolen his digital identity and was using the UFC vet's social media accounts to make money by posting sponsored content.He also claimed that she had begun squatting in his house without permission and had allegedly moved members of her family into the residence as well. Late last month, Garcia shared a clip of Diaz on Instagram and revealed that the UFC icon was aware of the situation at his house.It appears that the video went viral online and made many fans aware of Diaz's ongoing predicament. In a recent Instagram Story, Garcia shared the latest update, claiming he was told that Diaz's ex-girlfriend had left the house. Thanking fans and followers, he wrote:&quot;I posted a video on Instagram on June 28 to help my friend, and it went viral. The post got over a million views. THANK YOU TO ALL THAT SHARED THE POST. It helped get the squatters out of Nick's house. FROM WHAT I WAS TOLD Nick's ex-girlfriend is out of the house and is still out.&quot;Check out a screenshot of Jose Garcia's Instagram Story below:Screenshot from @bbjninjarecovery on InstagramWhen coach Cesar Gracie opened up about Nick Diaz's ex-girlfriend allegedly stealing his digital identityEarlier this month, Nick Diaz's longtime coach, Cesar Gracie, opened up about the UFC veteran's ongoing issues. He accused Diaz's ex-girlfriend of allegedly manipulating his digital identity and using his social media handles for her own profit.In an interview on the LEGACY TV show, Gracie also claimed that she took control of Diaz's house without permission and said:“Crazy ex-girlfriend. You know what I mean?... Nick went through some really dark times. He was hanging out with people he shouldn't have been hanging out with... They apparently took his internet, his Twitter, and his Instagram, and they got control of it. He hasn't had control of it.&quot;He continued:&quot;They put posts up for other companies, and they're making money... Nick's not seeing that money, and Nick doesn't even know about these posts. And then you got the girl, I guess the ex went and took his house and moved their dad in. It's like a grifter thing or something. The boyfriend, they all move in his house. They won't leave. His family was just like, 'Look, none of this is Nick and we just want people to know about it.'”Catch Cesar Gracie's comments below (6:30):