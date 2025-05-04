"Nickal sucks" - Luke Rockhold and other MMA pros weigh-in as Bo Nickal loses his 0 to Reinier de Ridder

Bo Nickal has suffered his first professional MMA defeat at the hands of Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines. Multiple MMA pros, including Luke Rockhold, have weighed-in on his second-round TKO loss.

Ad

'RDR' was able to effectively neutralize Nickal's grappling and landed a perfectly placed knee in the second-round, which dropped Nickal to the canvas, forcing the referee to intervene and stop the fight.

Rockhold shared a post on X, where he bluntly ridiculed Nickal for his lackluster performance. He said:

"Nickal s*cks"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Middleweight contender Kevin Holland dropped his reaction, where he praised both the fighters and referred to de Ridder as 'the silverback gorilla."

"Told y'all he was the silverback gorilla. And let's not forget Bo is a beast."

Former two-weight champion Henry Cejudo joined the discussion and offered words of consolation to Nickal. He also shared that he suffered a similar defeat against Demitrious Johnson, but ended up avenging his loss in the rematch. He further encouraged Nickal to follow-in his footsteps and realize his championship dream.

Ad

"The wrestling world has taken a hit today. Keep your head up @NoBickal, this is not the end. I got finished by Demitrious Johnson with a similar body shot, and I went on to avenge that loss and become champion. You are capable of doing the same. Get back on your horse brother."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Conor McGregor's ally Dillon Danis brutally trolled the three-time NCAA champion on X, as he accused him of quitting, and claimed that he is not on his level.

"One of the best American wrestlers of all time, Bo Nickal, ended up on his knees in the fetal position. Gave up from body shots and didn't even go out fighting on his shield. When I say these guys aren't on my level, I'm never wrong."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

MMA pros react to Bo Nickal vs. Reinier de Ridder

Bo Nickal dropped 37lbs in one week's time ahead of Reinier de Ridder fight

Bo Nickal shared an Instagram post, prior to his showdown against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines. He recorded himself weighing 222.6 pounds at the start of fight week.

Ad

Nickal successfuly weighed-in at 185.5 pounds at the official UFC weigh-ins. Therefore, it can be concluded that he dropped a stagerring 37lbs of weight in just a week's time.

Check out Bo Nickal's Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.