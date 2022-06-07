"It was an amazing experience to share this moment with you" - Niclas Larsen is gracious in defeat to Tawanchai

Niclas Larsen may have lost to Tawanchai PK.Saenchai in his ONE Championship debut, but the Danish striker took the loss with honor and in stride.

Larsen and Tawanchai headlined their namesake card ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

An accomplished Muay Thai artist outside of ONE Championship, Larsen was thrust into the main event, but Tawanchai proved too much for the former WBC Muay Thai champion.

Nevertheless, Larsen showed tremendous courage in the match and congratulated Tawanchai on social media. Larsen said that Tawanchai gave him a lesson in the Art of Eight Limbs, but assured the public that he will be back better from his loss.

Niclas Larsen wrote on Instagram:

“Humble in victory, gracious in defeat. Thank you for a great lesson @tawanchay_pk it was an amazing experience to share this moment with you! I will find my way back 🙏🏼😉. The future will tell. Dream to be continued.”

Tawanchai, too, was a humble victor after the bout.

The Thai star, who’s currently the No.5 contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division, commended Larsen for his performance. Tawanchai also encouraged ‘Dreamchaser’ to come back stronger in the future.

In the comments section, Tawanchai wrote:

“It's my honor to share and fight in the same cage with you. You will be back stronger and better for sure! 🙏🏻❤️.”

Niclas Larsen finds strength in his kids

Niclas Larsen admitted that he felt downtrodden following his loss to Tawanchai but he knows that the only thing left to do is to find solace with his family.

In another Instagram post, Larsen posted a cheerful video of himself and his two children. The 32-year-old wrote that it’s his two children who bring him joy and also the strength to move on.

“The struggle ends when gratitude begins. Here is a short slowed down video with me & two of my kids and wow it makes me happy ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼. After being in the war zone, I’m so grateful to find a purpose & love, this is where I find strength and recover! Probably this is also why I always come back stronger and more determined for what’s next! #dreamchaser.”

