“Just to debut in ONE Championship is incredible” - Niclas Larsen glad to finally compete on the global stage

Niclas Larsen could not have asked for a better debut matchup in ONE Championship.

The Danish striker will have his first fight in the promotion against rising Thai star Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai in the main event of their namesake card ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on Friday, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Larsen is a veteran of 75 fights with a strong 61-12-2 record. His career saw him win a WBC Muay Thai title and become one of the stars in Glory Kickboxing.

Nevertheless, his entry into ONE Championship is the pinnacle for Larsen. In an interview with the promotion, Niclas Larsen said:

“Just to debut in ONE Championship is incredible. And to see that I'm now fighting in the main event, and against a strong opponent like Tawanchai, I'm just feeling so so blessed, so I'm so grateful. I feel so good. And I feel so much motivation and I'm really excited for this one. So excited.”

The 32-year-old said he’s been planning to join ONE Championship for a couple of years now and was already looking to enter the organization since his time with Glory Kickboxing.

Now that he’s officially part of the promotion, Niclas Larsen said he’s excited to display what he can do and prove he can hang with the top names in the big leagues.

“Well, it's been in my plans for a couple of years. ONE is the biggest platform. Early in my days, I fought in Glory Kickboxing, and I couldn't see a better place to be than in ONE Championship. So I've been working a lot to come in and show that I belong in the greatest promotion in the world. I'm so excited to have this interview.”

He added:

“That I get an opportunity against a guy like Tawanchai, who already did very well in ONE. Also, I believe ONE really gives me a chance to show that this is something that I really want and I belong among the best, at the top. So, yeah, I'm so grateful. So grateful.”

Niclas Larsen is all kinds of hyped up with ONE Championship’s striking realm

Just like any other career martial artist, Niclas Larsen is keen to face and witness the best fighters in the combat realm. Luckily for him, he can find those people in ONE Championship.

Apart from mixed martial arts, ONE Championship has world titles for Muay Thai and kickboxing. The organization is also putting a heavy emphasis on submission grappling.

All these developments in the four sports have Larsen excited to compete and be a part of the spectacle.

“I just love it. I love that everyone is dangerous in fight sports. Everyone has a chance to show that, yeah, we have the tools. So one punch is enough… And also, I want to say that ONE Championship is bringing not only Muay Thai, and kickboxing, but also submission wrestling and MMA on one card. It's just an incredible way to do it in martial arts and every style gets its place.”

