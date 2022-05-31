"I love the pressure" - Niclas Larsen on being upgraded to the main event of ONE 158 

The featherweight Muay Thai bout between Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai and Niclas Larsen was fast-planned to headline Friday's main event at ONE 158. After it was confirmed, Larsen said:

"I love the pressure."

As ONE reported, the fight expected to headline was a championship title bout between strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and the No.1-contender Jarred Brooks. Sources have said that Pacio was forced to pull out of the fight due to a sustained injury. ONE went further to report that they have chosen a tentative date of July 22.

When SCMP Martial Arts asked Niclas Larsen how he felt about making his ONE debut on the main card, he said:

"Yeah I love the pressure. I love the excitement and I've been in this game for some years now and this is just what I love, so it's perfect for me."

Niclas Larsen makes his debut against Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai, a well-known face in the sport who is ranked No. 5 in the division. After Saenchai had a difficult time losing weight in his last bout against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: Heavy Hitters, he decided to move up a weight class.

When Larsen was asked if he thought there was anything that would work in his favor against Tawanchai, he said:

"Because he fought in a lower weight class than me, usually he's the taller fighter. You can also see that on the way that he fights he likes to keep the fighters on this distance. And this is what I normally am used to so this is also going to be a big test Tawanchai to fight against a taller opponent."

The former Glory kickboxer and WBC World Champion is hyped and excited for his debut fight. He has come so far in his career with an illness that almost hindered his return to Glory once. Hence, he’s overwhelmed with gratitude at this opportunity.

Watch the full interview below:

Niclas Larsen's biggest asset: The flying knee

Niclas Larsen's favorite technique to use is the flying knee that is inspired by his hero, the kickboxing legend, Remy Bonjasky. The 'Dreamchaser's' unsual fight style gives him an aura of unpredicatability for opponents.

His long, lanky legs help him set the pace and dictate fights by setting up low kicks or flying knees. He also often uses the kicks as a smoke screen to sneak in power strikes. One of his best performances to date is Niclas Larsen vs. Lukasz Plawecki at GLORY 38.

Rewatch the footage below:

The matchup at GLORY 38 is of significance for the Dutchman. It was a historic and inspirational comeback for the young fighter after enduring a two-year layoff caused by a deadly staph infection. It took him two years to learn how to walk again.

After defeating Plawecki at GLORY 38 via decision, in a post-interview he said:

"I finally did my comeback and opened a new chapter of Niclas R. Larsen and showed the world that I had more to bring the fight stage.”

ONE 158 can't come any sooner as fans anticipate his debut at ONE 158: Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai vs. Niclas Larsen this Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far