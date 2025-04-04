Nico Carrillo absolutely locked in to get his hand raised vs Sitthichai in featherweight foray: “I don’t want to lose again”

Nico Carrillo is pumped to start his tenure off at featherweight on a winning note inside the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, April 4.

'King of the North' racked up four memorable knockout victories during his time at bantamweight, but a slight struggle with his weight during his fight camp that led to a shocking first-round defeat to Nabil Anane made him decide to start afresh in a weight class above.

He debuts in the 155-pound limit bracket against decorated striker Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round Muay Thai tussle at ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of fight night, Nick Atkin caught up with the Scottish highlight-reel hunter to get his thoughts on whether his recent loss to Anane at ONE 170 will serve as fuel to propel him to a victory. Nico Carrillo responded by saying:

"Absolutely. I don't know if I hate losing more than I love winning. I'm unsure. But all I know is that I don't want to lose again."

Carrillo's defeat to the Thai-Algerian slugger this past January was only the fourth loss he absorbed in his career. The Scottish warrior owns 27 victories, with about 50 percent coming inside the distance.

Watch the full interview here:

Sitthichai lays out his plan to oust Nico Carrillo in Bangkok banger

Like Nico Carrillo, Sitthichai doesn't want to end up on the wrong side of a win at ONE Fight Night 30.

The eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has plotted his plan for victory inside the Thai capital, and he revealed it to the promotion in a separate interview. The Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp standout declared:

"His weakness is probably his legs. From his fight with Nong-O, I believe that his legs might not be able to take heavy hits. So, I have to focus on attacking his legs the most because that's where his weakness is."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

