  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nico Carrillo absolutely locked in to get his hand raised vs Sitthichai in featherweight foray: “I don’t want to lose again”

Nico Carrillo absolutely locked in to get his hand raised vs Sitthichai in featherweight foray: “I don’t want to lose again”

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 04, 2025 09:15 GMT
(From left) Nico Carrillo and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.
(From left) Nico Carrillo and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Nico Carrillo is pumped to start his tenure off at featherweight on a winning note inside the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, April 4.

Ad

'King of the North' racked up four memorable knockout victories during his time at bantamweight, but a slight struggle with his weight during his fight camp that led to a shocking first-round defeat to Nabil Anane made him decide to start afresh in a weight class above.

He debuts in the 155-pound limit bracket against decorated striker Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round Muay Thai tussle at ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of fight night, Nick Atkin caught up with the Scottish highlight-reel hunter to get his thoughts on whether his recent loss to Anane at ONE 170 will serve as fuel to propel him to a victory. Nico Carrillo responded by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Absolutely. I don't know if I hate losing more than I love winning. I'm unsure. But all I know is that I don't want to lose again."
Ad

Carrillo's defeat to the Thai-Algerian slugger this past January was only the fourth loss he absorbed in his career. The Scottish warrior owns 27 victories, with about 50 percent coming inside the distance.

Watch the full interview here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Sitthichai lays out his plan to oust Nico Carrillo in Bangkok banger

Like Nico Carrillo, Sitthichai doesn't want to end up on the wrong side of a win at ONE Fight Night 30.

The eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has plotted his plan for victory inside the Thai capital, and he revealed it to the promotion in a separate interview. The Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp standout declared:

Ad
"His weakness is probably his legs. From his fight with Nong-O, I believe that his legs might not be able to take heavy hits. So, I have to focus on attacking his legs the most because that's where his weakness is."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी