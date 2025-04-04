“I have to focus on attacking his legs” - Sitthichai aims to chop down Nico Carrillo’s lanky limbs at ONE Fight Night 30

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong believes he can beat Nico Carrillo by going for the Scot's legs. In one of the most intriguing matchups at ONE Fight Night 30, the Thai icon will welcome Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai division in a bout that could carry major world title implications.

After suffering his first setback as a bantamweight in January, Carrillo moves up a weight class this Friday, April 4, when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Standing in his way of a win will be Sitthichai, a former eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion with 129 career wins to his credit. As for how Sitthichai plans to get the job done at ONE Fight Night 30, well, the Thai's game plan is pretty simple -- Go for the legs.

“His weakness is probably his legs," Sitthichai told the promotion in a recent interview. "From his fight with Nong-O, I believe that his legs might not be able to take heavy hits. So, I have to focus on attacking his legs the most because that’s where his weakness is.”

Sitthichai doesn't care about being seen as an underdog against Nico Carrillo

Despite a resume loaded with wins and accomplishments around the globe, Sitthichai is considered by many to be the underdog going into his ONE Fight Night 30 showdown with 'King of the North.'

But none of that matters to the Thai. He simply sees it as another opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong.

“Many people think that I have no chance with Nico," he added. "I want them to find out on fight day.”

Sitting as the fifth-ranked contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division, Sitthichai goes into ONE Fight Night 30 with a 3-2 record in his last five, including a unanimous decision victory over the newly minted ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, Masaaki Noiri, in his most recent outing.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

