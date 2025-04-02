Nico Carrillo believes hype behind Takeru war brought the best out of Rodtang at ONE 172: "He raised the bar for him"

Had it not been for Takeru Segawa, Nico Carrillo believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon would not have performed the way he did on ONE's blockbuster return to Japan last month.

The world's largest martial arts organization headed to the "Land of the Rising Sun" on March 23 with a stacked card featuring four world title fights and a main event flyweight kickboxing war between Takeru and Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena.

While many fans anticipated a nail-biting affair between 'Natural Born Krusher' and 'The Iron Man', the latter went on to stun the Japanese superstar in 80 seconds of their super fight to claim the most memorable win of his career.

Many were surprised by the Thai's performance due to his underwhelming displays recently and his attitude towards each of his fights. Rodtang did win all his fights on the global stage last year, but he missed weight twice and was stripped off his flyweight Muay Thai crown.

Nico Carrillo wasn't all that surprised, though. Per the Scottish knockout machine, the weight of the tie and Rodtang’s eagerness to duke it out alongside the former three-division K-1 world champion was something that got him pumped to dazzle in Saitama, Japan.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy star told Bloody Elbow:

"I wasn’t surprised. I wasn’t surprised at all. Rodtang just came out. In recent times he hasn’t fought at the level that [is just enough].

He added:

"But maybe he [Takeru] raised that bar for him. Against Takeru, it was exceptional. Just from the get-go."

Watch his full interview with Bloody Elbow here:

Nico Carrillo looks to start afresh at ONE Fight Night 30

On his end, the Scottish knockout machine seeks to turn his fortunes around when he collides with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight Muay Thai contest inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After racking up a 4-0 knockout stretch in the world's largest martial arts organization against Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, Saemapetch Fairtex, Nico Carrillo endured a tough knockout loss to the hands of Nabil Anane at ONE 170.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

