Nico Carrillo blasts Jonathan Haggerty for wanting to fight past-prime Liam Harrison

First-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of the United Kingdom hasn't had that great of a relationship with two-sport bantamweight king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, and the two have no doubt traded barbs online and through the media.

In the latest entry of their burgeoning feud, Haggerty took a couple more shots at 'The General', recently blasting Haggerty's desire to fight 38-year-old veteran Liam 'Hitman' Harrison, whom Carrillo says is past his prime.

Speaking to Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent interview, Carrillo talked about Haggerty's potential fight against Harrison.

'King of the North' said:

"Listen, I would never bad mouth Liam Harrison. He’s Muay Thai royalty in the UK. And anybody who said he’s not, is a hater. Liam Harrison has done some great things for Muay Thai over here in the UK, and anybody who said he’s not, is a hater. And I’m not bad mouthing Harrison in anyway here, but Harrison’s older, much older, he’s nearly 40 years old. Haggerty is looking for an easier fight. Harrison in his prime? Obviously he’d destroy anybody. But he’s not there now. So Haggerty is looking for an easier fight."

Needless to say, fans can't wait for Carrillo and Haggerty to settle their beef in the ring. But at the very least, they won't have to wait long to see 'King of the North' back in action.

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo to face Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is set to lock horns with no.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs. Meksen on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. The event airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5th.

