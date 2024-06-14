“There are no other ways around it” - Nico Carrillo says he and Jonathan Haggerty are destined to lock horns

Top ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo believes he and reigning divisional king Jonathan Haggerty will cross paths at some point. He said it is just a matter of making it up.

The 'King of the North' shared this in his recent session on the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast, saying that being the top fighters in the bantamweight lane, his showdown with 'The General' has to go down.

The 25-year-old Glasgow, Scotland native said:

"It has to happen. Listen, martial arts is all about the best fighting the best. The best fighting the best. There are no other ways around it. He's the best, I'm the top contender. And that's what people want to see. So yeah, I'm ready to fight him."

Trending

He added:

"All ONE Championship needs to do is to give me the platform to perform, and I'll always perform. Every time ONE Championship has given me someone, I've put them out in devastating fashion. All I need is that, that platform."

Nico Carrillo is currently the No. 1 contender in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division after winning three straight since making his promotional debut in April last year, which all came by way of knockout.

He is now eyeing a title clash with Haggerty, who is set to defend his championship belt at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. on Sept. 6 in an all-champion showdown against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Jonathan Haggerty open to facing Nico Carrillo in a title fight

As much as Nico Carrillo is itching to face Jonathan Haggerty in a title clash, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is also down for it and is willing to give him a shot at the belt.

'The General' made this known in a separate session with the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast, saying as the top contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, Carrillo deserves to be given his due. He also named veteran British striker Liam Harrison as another possible opponent.

Haggerty said:

"There's also Nico Carrillo. He's No. 1. So after I fight Superlek, he's gonna get it. He's the next one to get it for sure. Anyone, really. But them two are the ones that would be interesting in the U.K. Liam Harrison and Nico."

Haggerty is set to defend his world title later this year in the United States against Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Meanwhile, Nico Carrillo will be in action on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash against Saemapetch Fairtex.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback