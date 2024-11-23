Nico Carrillo confident he can be the Rodtang of the other side of the world: "I will be the face"

Nico Carrillo believes that if he is able to continue achieving success under the ONE Championship banner, he can become a new flag bearer for the sport of Muay Thai.

The promotion has had some great European fighters emerge over the years but none that are quite like the Scottish striker.

His rise to the top has been nothing short of remarkable with four fights, four wins and four finishes which has seen him emerge as the top contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

The 'King of the North' is also realistic about his ceiling and the stardom that he could go on to gain if this incredible winning streak continues.

During a recent appearance on the Leather'd Podcast, he said that he is confident of becoming the face of ONE Championship in Europe.

However, he knows that becoming a star like Rodtang or several other big names in the promotion who have huge followings in Thailand would be difficult:

"Well, I will be THE face. Well, it's hard to compete with Rodtang, cause he's such a big star. He's out in Asia. He's their guy. But for our side of the world, absolutely. Like you're never going to be as big as Rodtang in Thailand, or Superlek in Thailand, or Tawanchai in Thailand."

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Nico Carrillo can take his career to new heights at ONE 170

Nico Carrillo now has the opportunity to face one of the three major stars in Thailand that he name dropped.

The Scot has already taken out some Thai icons on their home soil but on January 24, he faces potentially the best of the bunch when he challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Their clash at the Impact Arena is going to be massive and a win for Carrillo could take him to that next level of star status.

