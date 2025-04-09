Nico Carrillo glad to put on inspiring show in stunning Sitthichai finish: “Turned some more haters into fans”

Naysayers didn't waste a split second criticizing Nico Carrillo for his lackluster showing against Nabil Anane in January. But the Scotsman enjoyed the last laugh with a blockbuster display at ONE Fight Night 30 last week.

Ad

He added to his ever-growing list of highlight-reel moments against multi-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on the April 4 showcase inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

'King of the North' was in cruise control throughout the night in Bangkok, Thailand. In return, he attained what he came for — a knockout — against the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp fighter at 2:20 of round two.

As rejuvenated as he was with the win, Nico Carrillo was even more pleased to silence his inner demons and doubters who only had negative things to say about him and his decision to move up to the featherweight rank.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin after his US$50,000 bonus-winning display:

"I did show them. I've not even said that yet, but I'm really happy that I have shown them [that I can settle in here] as well. I'm pretty sure I've turned some more haters into fans again tonight."

The 26-year-old's triumph helped him return to winning ways and maintained his 100 percent finish rate in the promotion.

Ad

Besides Sitthichai, the Glasgow warrior has used his knockout weapons to sleep Nong-O Hama, Saemapetch Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Furkan Karabag.

Watch the full interview here:

Ad

Nico Carrillo delivers heartfelt message to Sitthichai following ONE Fight Night 30

Sitthichai posted a clip of him on his Instagram account to update fans and thank them for their constant support through his tough stretch of defeats.

Many messages of support came flying in for the Thai veteran, and Nico Carrillo, who handed the Thai icon his fourth loss from his last five outings, also chimed in with words of wisdom for the 33-year-old legend.

Ad

He wrote in the comment section:

"Keep fighting brother ❤️❤️ you are one of the best. I am always a fan of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Come back stronger and better, brother."

ONE Fight Night 30 is available via replay for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.