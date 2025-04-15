Nico Carrillo growing more comfortable moving training camp to Thailand: “That's the plan right now”

Scottish knockout artist and ONE Championship superstar 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo looked absolutely phenomenal in his recent outing, putting together a vintage performance -- the kind fans have grown accustomed to seeing from the 26-year-old.
Carrillo delivered the goods in his featherweight Muay Thai return in the world's largest martial arts organization at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, where he authored a spectacular second-round finish of Thai icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.
One of the biggest changes he's made, aside from not having to undergo an extreme weight cut, was to move his training camp from Scotland to Thailand. It's a decision that has left a real impact on his fighting ability.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo says he is open to making the permanent move to 'the land of a thousand smiles'.
'King of the North' said:
"So obviously, who knows what could happen? But that's the plan right now."
If he promises to look as good as he looked at ONE Fight Night 30, Carrillo should jump on this immediately.
ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Nico Carrillo basking in victorious glow after ONE Fight Night 30 KO: "I need to soak this feeling up"
'King of the North' Nico Carrillo admits he's not even thinking about who to fight next right now, after his one-sided destruction of 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.
Instead, the 26-year-old Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product says he's simply enjoying the win for now.
Carrillo was asked by SCMP MMA who he'd like to fight next. He said:
"The reason I'm not saying any names, mate, is because I'm just so grateful to be back in the winner's column. I don't want to look ahead right now. I need to soak this feeling up and just bathe in this for a day or two, because it got stripped away from me in January, and it was the worst of my life, honestly."
