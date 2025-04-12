Nico Carrillo shares his biggest realization after moving up a weight class: “Food really does change your mood”

Scottish Muay Thai superstar 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo had deprived himself for so long trying to make ONE Championship's 145-pound bantamweight limit, that he had forgotten how it felt like to eat like a normal person.

Ad

But after Carrillo's successful return to the featherweight division last weekend at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, he can now say that reintroducing a healthy diet into his training regimen made all the difference.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo shared how happy he is not having to kill himself to make weight anymore.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'King of the North' said:

"I don't know how my fiance, Amy, had put up with me for six to eight weeks at a time, because I'm crabby, I'm angry, I'm not a nice person to be around. And I feel myself that I train but I can't help it. It's like, I don't know how we explain it, but this time, it goes to show that food really does change your mood."

Ad

Nico Carrillo looked absolutely phenomenal in featherweight Muay Thai return against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo once again proved the age-old adage that 'a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter' to be true.

The Scottish knockout artist delivered one of the best performances of his career, stopping Muay Thai icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the second round of their scheduled three-rounder at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

He earned a US $50,000 bonus from ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in the process.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.