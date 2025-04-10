Nico Carrillo leaves it up to ONE Championship to decide his next test at featherweight: “I’m sure it’ll be the right fight”

After climbing back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 30, Nico Carrillo is ready to take on anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

Making his highly anticipated featherweight Muay Thai debut inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, 'The King of the North' delivered another epic finish, besting Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via knockout in the second round.

With the win, Carrillo should find himself with a top-five ranking in his new division, leaving him with a ton of options for his next fight inside the Circle.

Asked who he wants next at the ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight press conference, Carrillo made it clear that he's not concerned with who the promotion puts in front of him.

ONE Championship will set them up, and he'll gladly knock them down.

"Whatever ONE Championship offers me," Carrillo said. "I'm sure it'll be the right fight. I'll be ready to take that."

Nico Carrillo taking some time off to get married this summer

Whatever comes next for Nico Carrillo, don't expect him to jump back inside the Circle right away.

Following his big win in Thailand, 'The King of the North' revealed that he would be taking some time off from fighting to get married.

"I’m getting married to my best friend in the summer. And all my attention needs to go to her now because she was there in my darkest times this year, and she stood by me, she was my rock.

"I had a few hard conversations with her this year, and a lot of plans got canceled this year because I had to come straight back out here, and she was with me the whole time. So I just want to give back to her a little bit now."

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

