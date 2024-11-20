Nico Carrillo open to MMA switch in ONE Championship in the future: "My answer is never say never"

Nico Carrillo has been one of the stand-out rising contenders in ONE Championship's Muay Thai roster over the past two years.

The Scottish striker has gone from an exciting talent to the next challenger for the world championship with four impressive wins and finishes.

One of the benefits of being signed to ONE is the opportunity for fighters to test themselves in different rulesets if that's what they want.

Given Carrillo's success in the bantamweight division and his growing popularity, it's no surprise that he would get asked about a potential switch to MMA at some point in the future.

This is something that other strikers like Jonathan Haggerty have spoken about on several occasions without actually making the jump.

During a recent appearance on the Leather'd Podcast, 'King of the North' spoke about how MMA isn't necessarily off the table for him at some stage:

"I would like to say that if ONE Championship offered me the contract to fight MMA, that's what I would do. People always ask me about MMA and my answer is never say never."

Check out the full podcast featuring Nico Carrillo below:

Nico Carrilo is currently preoccupied with other challenges

MMA could be an exciting challenge for Nico Carrillo down the line once he has accomplished more in Muay Thai.

One huge moment in his career that could speed up that process is his next fight at ONE 170 which is the biggest of his career to date.

The Scot, who's enjoyed an unbeaten run in ONE Championship, will head to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 24 to challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Any thoughts of what awaits him on the other side of this fight are on the back burner for the time being.

For Carrillo, it's all eyes on 'The Kicking Machine' and the ONE gold.

