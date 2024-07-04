Nico Carrillo says he “came away looking much better” than Jonathan Haggerty in his duel against legendary Nong-O

Nico Carrillo isn't having any of two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty's taunts.

The Scottish standout is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career when he knocked out Nong-O Hama in his last match at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Although it was a career-defining moment for Carrillo, Haggerty said Nong-O nearly stopped him during the match.

Carrillo, however, was never one to take things easily.

'King of the North' reminded Haggerty that he was far from getting compromised in his showdown against Nong-O, and even clapped back at the British superstar.

Nico Carrillo said:

"With me, I was wobbling away on one leg with Nong-O. I was never looking like I was going down. Funny how I came away looking much better than he did in his last fight."

Carrillo referred to Haggerty's comeback win against Felipe Lobo in defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, suffered an early knockdown against Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 before storming back for the third-round knockout win.

As for Carrillo, the number one-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender got cracked in the first round of his match against Nong-O before finding the target in the second for the knockout finish.

Carrillo now faces a stiff test against fourth-ranked bantamweight contender Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nico Carrillo says he was never in danger against Nong-O

It may have looked like he was compromised, but Nico Carrillo denied he was ever in a bad spot when he fought Nong-O in his last outing.

The Thai legend, who previously held the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, battered Carrillo's legs in the first round of their matchup and nearly crippled 'King of the North'.

Carrillo, however, denied he was ever in danger against Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46.

"Like I said, I was never in danger anywhere else apart from it was just upsetting my rhythm. And then the last 10 seconds of the first round, he hit me on the knee, which I've now found out that there's a nerve there that just kind of shuts your leg down."

Carrillo ultimately found his footing in the second round and starched Nong-O for the knockout win.

