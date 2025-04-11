Nico Carrillo says he’s going to tone down on his signature back-flip celebration: “I messed up my hip”

Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo promised a safer celebration for his next victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

While fans are always in awe of 'King of The North's' innate ability to separate foes from their consciousness, it's his post-fight antics that draw a lot of eyeballs.

The 26-year-old loves showcasing his unreal athleticism by doing multiple backflips, much to the excitement of the crowd.

After figuring in grueling battles, Nico Carrillo still somehow finds the energy to perform this insanely athletic feat.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative once again busted out the backflips after raking in a $50,000 performance bonus for his remarkable knockout of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4.

Then again, we might have seen the last of Nico Carrillo's backflipping days, after admitting that it's starting to catch up with him. He explained in a South China Morning Post:

"Everybody keeps telling me, you better stop doing them. I messed up my hip the other day. I was walking away, hobbling from doing backflips."

It's certainly all fun and games for Carrillo since he's all about entertaining the masses. Let's see if he can fight the urge to do his signature celebration in his next outing.

Watch the full interview:

Nico Carrillo dreaming of a ONE Championship event in Scotland

If ONE Championship ever decides to bring its martial arts spectacle to the United Kingdom, Nico Carrillo said his hometown would be the perfect venue.

In a previous interview with The Bangkok Post, Carrillo shared his desire for a homecoming at Ovo Hydro Arena.

"The [OVO] Hydro [in Glasgow, Scotland], that would be my dream venue right there. And you know something, because of the way the arena is, it looks a lot like the Impact Arena. Woe’ll sell that out 100%. It’s about the same capacity as the Impact as well."

Ted Razon

