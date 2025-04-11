“I’m zen” - Nico Carrillo says there’s no point in beefing with Jonathan Haggerty now that they're on different divisions

Nico Carrillo called for a temporary end to his rivalry with Jonathan Haggerty due to their difference in weight classes.
Over the last two years, Carrillo fought in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division. The Scottish striker established an intense rivalry with the division's former world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.
Carrillo recently moved up to featherweight to avoid any more drastic weight cuts, decreasing the chances of him fighting Haggerty.
During an interview with the Bangkok Post, 'King of the North' had this to say about his relationship with Haggerty:
"There’s a rivalry there, yes, right now, there’s not because we’re not in the same weight. If we become rivals again, then I’m sure we’ll hate each other and there will be bad blood. But for me, right now, I’m zen. I’m happy. I’ll shake his hand, no problem. But when we become rivals again, I’m sure there will be no love lost again. That’s how I feel about it."
On April 4, Carrillo fought in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division for the first time against Sitthichai. The former bantamweight contender put his new weight class on notice with a first-round knockout win, earning him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
The replay of ONE Fight Night 30, including Carrillo's win against Sitthichai, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Check out Nico Carrillo's entire interview with the Bangkok Post below:
Nico Carrillo is focused on securing ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title
Nico Carrillo remained outside of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai rankings, while Sitthichai dropped to number five.
Nonetheless, Carrillo could be one win away from a title shot, especially if he's matched up against another ranked opponent.
'King of the North' has exciting matchups ahead for him like number four-ranked Shadow or number three-ranked Jo Nattawut.
Carrillo, aged 26, holds a promotional Muay Thai record of 5-1, with all of his wins by KO/TKO. The Scottish striker's lone loss in ONE was against interim bantamweight title holder Nabil Anane.
Check out Nico Carrillo's knockout against Sitthichai below: