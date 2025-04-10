“Betters my life so much” - Nico Carrillo beyond grateful for $50,000 bonus after putting Sitthichai to sleep in Bangkok

Nico Carrillo added another highlight-reel knockout to his resume at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, 'The King of the North' scored a sensational second-round knockout over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his anticipated featherweight Muay Thai debut.

In addition to leaving Thailand with another impressive victory, Carrillo also walked away with a $50,000 performance bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong—but not before ONE commentator Mitch Chilson had a little fun with 'The King of the North' inside the Circle.

"Oh, the way he said that really, really caught me off guard," Carrillo said at the ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight press conference while discussing Chilson's 50k fake-out.

"It was…what a feeling. Just, I can't really describe it, to be honest. It just betters my life so much more now getting that. Thank you so much, Mr. Chatri," he added.

Nico Carrillo plans on treating his girlfriend to some new swag after bagging a $50k bonus

That $50k bonus will no doubt come in handy as Nico Carrillo plans on marrying his girlfriend this summer. Not only that, but the Scot plans to spend some of his newfound wealth on a brand new bag for his better half.

"She has been with me through the hardest time of my life this year," Carrillo added. "She stood by me through everything, so now it’s my time to get back to her. She will get a lovely Dior bag at the airport."

As for what comes next, there are a slew of options for Carrillo when he steps back into the Circle later this year.

Who would you like to see the featherweight division's newest threat face next?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

