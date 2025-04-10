"Pretty grim" - Fans feel the pain Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo unleashed on Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

ONE Championship fans are joining Muay Thai superstar Nico Carrillo in wincing at his vicious liver punches against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong during their featherweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.

In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, 'King of the North' watched alternate angles of his two body shots. The second blow knocked out Sitthichai at the 2:20 mark of the second round. He was pleasantly surprised with his technique, but noted that it is one of the punches he hates taking.

Watch the entire video below:

In the comments section, many fans agreed with the third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai competitor's thoughts about the liver punch, writing:

"The glancing blow right across the whole liver is pretty grim 🤮"

"The type of shot that will make you think, "maybe that 9-5 at the gas station wasn't such a bad choice"😢"

"Is it weird my intrusive thought would like to receive a liver shot to feel how bad it is...haha looks horrendous!"

"I can feel his pain!!!"

"Happy for Nico 😍 & sad for Sitthichai 😢"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nico Carrillo ecstatic to have turned naysayers into fans with finish of Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo's spectacular knockout of Sitthichai earned him praise from fans and critics alike, and he is glad to have turned many of the latter back into being his supporters.

In the post-event interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product stated:

"I did show them. I've not even said that yet, but I'm really happy that I have shown them [that I can settle in here] as well. I'm pretty sure I've turned some more haters into fans again tonight."

Watch the entire interview below:

