“We’ll sell that out” - Nico Carrillo says Scotland’s OVO Hydro Arena would be the perfect venue for a massive ONE event

Nico Carrillo knows all too well that Scottish people appreciate a good scrap and would love to witness a ONE Championship event in the flesh.

'King of The North' has long been campaigning for the home of martial arts to bring its combat sports spectacle to the United Kingdom. Carrillo even has a venue in mind already, which he shared in a recent interview with The Bangkok Post:

"The [OVO] Hydro [in Glasgow, Scotland], that would be my dream venue right there. And you know something, because of the way the arena is, it looks a lot like the Impact Arena. We’ll sell that out 100%. It’s about the same capacity as the Impact as well."

ONE Championship has been bringing its world-class brand of martial arts worldwide, including monumental shows in the United States.

The world's largest martial arts organization also houses premier UK talent like Jonathan Haggerty, Freddie Haggerty, and Carrillo, to name a few, so it wouldn't be surprising if this dream could one day be a reality.

Watch Nico Carrillo's full interview with Nick Atkin, along with the rest of the ONE Fight Night 30 post-event interviews:

Nico Carrillo proud to have finished ultra-tough Sitthichai

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has a reputation for withstanding punishment for most of his storied career. However, even 'Killer Kid' could not handle the devastating nature of Nico Carrillo's crushing body blows at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4.

That devastating KO put 'King of The North' back in the winning column and certainly put the entire 155-pound Muay Thai division on notice.

"I absolutely expected him to be durable," Nico Carrillo said in his ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight interview.

"He's been an absolute boss, and he's rarely ever been stopped in his full career. I think that [Marat] Grigorian stopped him, and that was about it," he added.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

