Nico Carrillo says Superlek fight not as exciting as Jonathan Haggerty: "I am an all eggs in one basket kinda guy"

Top-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo wouldn't trade anything for a chance to go toe-to-toe with two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty inside the ONE Championship Circle.

The Scottish slugger has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the chart, and, in his eyes, all that's left is to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title currently in the hands of 'The General.'

During a recent question and answer session with the South China Morning Post, 'King of the North' was offered a couple of hypothetical options in case his all-Britain clash against the London striking sensation does not materialize.

An interesting proposition that was brought to the table was a duel against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Nico Carrillo, however, wasted no time asserting his desire for the one match he's been on the lookout for in 2024.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy and Sor Dechapan upstart said:

"Listen, I was just about to say that I am an all eggs in one baske kinda guy. I don't look too far into the future. I only look at a certain distance, so all my attention and focus is there [at Haggerty]."

Watch the No.1-ranked contender's interview here:

Nico Carrillo's position puts him as a hot favorite to face Haggerty

It's hard to disagree with Nico Carrillo's belief that he should be presented with a five-round scrap against Jonathan Haggerty when he returns to the global stage.

After all, the Scottish striking phenom has dished out a trio of spectacular finishes over Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama to find himself at the top of the talent-packed weight class.

The ONE Friday Fights superstar, who gained a six-figure contract after his knockout against Muangthai, wants to open his American primetime debut with a bang — and that fight against Haggerty is the perfect one for him to announce his arrival amongst the promotion's biggest names in the sport.