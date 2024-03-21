Nico Carrillo thrilled he's now fighting in the same weight class as Jonathan Haggerty: "I was always just a wee bit bigger"

Scottish Muay Thai sensation Nico Carrillo isn't done with his verbal onslaught against two-sport world titleholder 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty. This time, the 25-year-old took a swipe at Haggerty's smaller stature.

Haggerty, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, moved up to bantamweight last year and took both Muay Thai and kickboxing gold to become a champ-champ.

However, the 'King of the North' says Haggerty is in his territory, and the two are on a collision course.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo had some choice words to say about 'The General'.

'King of the North' said:

"[Haggerty] was never my weight. He has always been like 59-61 kilos. I was always like 63 1/2 coming up, so I was always just a wee bit bigger than him. And now he's come up. He's come up the way, and now we've just kind of fallen into the same."

Carrillo is currently the No.1 ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender in ONE Championship and is rightfully next in line to challenge for Haggerty's Muay Thai throne.

Nico Carrillo after Jonathan Haggerty's shine: "I'm going to take everything he's got"

Nico Carrillo is confident he will be the one to end Jonathan Haggerty's reign in the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions in ONE Championship.

The 25-year-old Scottish sensation says he was always a big fan of Haggerty's before. But now that they are fierce rivals, he's ready to seize all that 'The General' has worked for.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"I was always just patient. I clapped for them and I knew when it was my turn it would come. And now it's my turn and I'm going to take everything he's got."

Whether we'll see the two compete against each other in the near future is uncertain. However, it seems inevitable that they'll face each other eventually.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Nico Carrillo's next fight.