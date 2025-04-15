Nico Carrillo will take on any opponent ONE Championship throws at him: “I'm not even trying to call anybody out”

Scottish knockout artist and ONE Championship superstar 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo isn't even thinking about the fight game right now.
After a spectacular performance in his return to the featherweight Muay Thai division in ONE, Carrillo has earned a break and is content with allowing ONE Championship to dictate who he fights next.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo said he will wait for his next foe in the world's largest martial arts organization.
'King of the North' said:
"I'm not even trying to call anybody out. I'm sure that ONE Championship will make the right decision. They'll make the right fight when the time comes. I'm sure they want me back."
Carrillo is fresh off a scintillating second-round knockout victory over Thai veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video.
The victory also earned Carrillo a US $50,000 performance bonus from ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Nico Carrillo on what's next for him after ONE Fight Night 30 KO: "I'm going to get married"
'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is about to tie the knot with his queen.
After his explosive knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, the Scottish star now shifts his focus to personal matters, as he readies to marry the love of his life.
Speaking to SCMP MMA, Carrillo said:
"I've said that about 20 times now, and getting married to Amy in the summer, and now it's my time to get back to her, because she was there for the hardest time in my life, in January. Right through, she was my rock. And now I'm going to get married, and I'm looking to come back out to Thailand for about a time after the wedding, six months a year, I'm going to bring my dog with me as well."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nico Carrillo's next fight.