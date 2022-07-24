Nicolas Dalby gives his thoughts on Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards following UFC London win

UFC welterweight Nicolas Dalby offered his thoughts on the upcoming 170 pound title clash between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards following his recent win on the UFC London preliminary card.

Speaking to Timothy Wheaton of Sportskeeda MMA in the post-fight interview, 'Danish Dynamite' expressed his support for both athletes and suggested that it should be an entertaining bout when it goes down in August. Here's what Dalby said:

"That's an exciting fight. I like both guys. I would hate to predict that fight. You know, I want both guys to win so what I predict, it's an exciting fight."

Watch Nicolas Dalby discuss Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards below:

Nicolas Dalby scored a unanimous decision win over Cláudio Silva at tonight's UFC London to bounce back from his loss to Tim Means last month.

Will Kamaru Usman be able to retain welterweight gold against Leon Edwards rematch

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are gearing up for their long-anticipated rematch at UFC 278 on August 20 in Salt Lake City. The pair first battled in December 2015 when 'The Nigerian Nightmare' outpointed the Brit to emerge victorious. However, this was the last time Leon Edwards tasted defeat in the promotion.

'Rocky' has made significant improvements in both his stand-up and ground game since his loss to Usman. The 30-year-old has gone unbeaten through his last 10 bouts (including a no-contest against Belal Muhammad) — that said, the upcoming rematch will likely be another big challenge for the reigning champion.

However, the Nigerian-American has also come a long way since beating Edwards in their first meeting. It was after his fight with Leon Edwards that Usman went on to capture the welterweight gold from Tyron Woodley and make five successful defenses in dominant fashion.

Ranked as the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighter, Kamaru Usman holds victories over Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington.

The Nigerian-American has also made significant improvements in his striking thanks to the tutelage of Trevor Wittman. It could play a huge factor in his rematch against Edwards, who is expected to rely more on his stand-up game than risk taking the fight to the ground.

According to several sportsbooks, the reigning welterweight king is also a huge favorite to beat Edwards in their second meeting at UFC 278. Usman is currently listed as a -300 favorite against Edwards, who comes in at +230 on the sportsbook, Bovada. Considering the champion's recent performances inside the octagon, it's easy to understand why the odds are so heavily stacked in his favor.

