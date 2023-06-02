Nieky Holzken would accept Regian Eersel rematch in a heartbeat

Nieky Holzken knows he has to prove himself before gaining a trilogy battle against Regian Eersel in the near future.

The 39-year-old dropped two contests on the trot when he squared off against the now two-sport world champion in 2019.

In their first meeting, at ONE: Enter The Dragon in May 2019, Nieky Holzken couldn’t maneuver his way out of ‘The Immortal’s’ combinations and knees, getting stung at all angles against the Amsterdam native.

Although he tried his level best, it was simply not good enough as all three judges scoring circle-side handed Eersel the inaugural lightweight kickboxing crown.

The same more or less happened when they locked horns five months later at ONE: Dawn of Valor, Holzken came up short against Eersel’s marauding onslaught.

It wasn’t the easiest of periods for Nieky Holzken to endure, but the multiple-time kickboxing world champion still knows he can get himself back into world title contention with a massive win at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

That evening, the Team Holzken Helmon athlete squares off against Arian Sadikovic, a match that will mark his debut at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Though a win would not necessarily translate into a world title shot, Holzken will use it as bait to get himself into the conversation.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he shared his intentions on gaining a trilogy battle against Eersel:

“I want to rematch Regian Eersel so, so much … even if he's not the champion because I think that was a very close fight.”

He could do just that should he leave Thailand with a massive win next week. Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free.

