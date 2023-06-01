Nieky Holzken admits risks in jumping into an MMA fight

Nieky Holzken achieved almost everything there is to get in kickboxing and has admitted that a brief move to mixed martial arts has piqued his interest.

The Dutch kickboxing legend is one of the most decorated strikers of his generation, with a stellar 94-17-0 record and four Glory Kickboxing world titles to his resume.

Holzken can also bump his record further when he takes on Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 39-year-old revealed that he’s pondered a possible move to MMA. Holzken, however, detailed some difficulties he could face in the multi-faceted sport.

“I only trained, like, one and a half years of BJJ. It's a high risk for me. Because if I fight with somebody who has a good ground game, then it's difficult for me.”

Though Holzken can light anyone up on the feet, it would be difficult for him if the fight goes to the ground. A similar scenario was when ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson choked out Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, in their mixed-rules bout at ONE X.

Nevertheless, Holzken seems to be keen on taking a one-off MMA match this late in his career. The 39-year-old has a whole stack of potential opponents he can face if he does decide to wear the four-ounce gloves.

Though that match is merely a hope at best, his next one against Sadikovic is certainly a reality. Holzken can position himself to possibly another world title opportunity against Regian Eersel, the reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, in the future.

ONE Fight Night 11, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

