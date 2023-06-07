Nieky Holzken enjoys traveling the world and teaching martial arts

When he’s not busy scoring wins inside the ring, ‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken uses his time to travel around the world and share his combat sports skills with aspiring fighters.

Holzken will be back in action this Friday night as ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with German standout Arian Sadikovic. Days before his highly anticipated return, ‘The Natural’ sat down with the promotion to discuss his time away from competing, most of which includes traveling and hosting seminars around the world:

“I do a lot of personal training. I do a lot of seminars all around the world... And yeah, it's very nice to do it.”

Holzken, a four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion, is one of the most decorated strikers in the history of the sport. After 94-career wins, the 39-year-old legend is well-respected, but that also tends to make him heavily targeted. He’ll attempt to stave off another up-and-comer on June 9 and get back into the win column after coming up short in his last outing.

Going up against Nikey Holzken at ONE Fight Night 11 is Arian Sadikovic, a hungry 28-year-old scrapper who will be seeking his second win under the ONE Championship banner after earning a unanimous decision win over Mustapha Haida in his promotional debut. Sadikovic came up short in his sophomore appearance though. He was tasked with taking on two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel, an admittedly tough ask for any fighter.

He’ll look to get back into the win column at the expense of Nieky Holzken this Friday night in The Land of Smiles. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes