Nieky Holzken lists his favorite current fighters to watch

Nieky Holzken is already one of the best kickboxers in the history of the sport, yet he remains very much a fan of the current product that ONE Championship puts on offer.

The Dutch kickboxing legend has been watching a lot of ONE Championship cards, but he’s now the one stepping inside the ring when he takes on Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

A few days before he faces Sadikovic, Holzken jumped on the popular online community Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session with his fans at r/MMA.

One of the fans who go by Wade____Garrett asked the four-time Glory Kickboxing world champion who of the current fighters are his favorite to watch.

Holzken didn’t just give one name, but listed three world champions in his answer.

"I like Rodtang [Jitmuangnon], [Jonathan] Haggerty, Roman Kryklia, and a lot more"

Just one of those three names listed is worthy of the Dutch icon’s praise, but Rodtang, Haggerty, and Kryklia are arguably the three best strikers on the planet right now.

Rodtang has reigned with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title since taking the belt from Haggerty in August 2019.

Not to be outdone, Haggerty captured his second world title in ONE Championship when he dethroned Thai legend Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

Roman Kryklia, meanwhile, has to be the most imposing pure striker in the world right now. The 6-foot-7 Ukrainian fighter is the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and also the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion.

As for Holzken, a win over Sadikovic could put him closer to a possible world title shot against ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

ONE Fight Night 11 goes down on Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

