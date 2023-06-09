Nieky Holzken promises ‘fireworks’ in clash against Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11

Nieky Holzken wants to turn heads when he returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 11 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The multiple-time kickboxing world champion goes to war against German ace Arian Sadikovic in a pivotal lightweight kickboxing tussle, emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, June 9.

After losing his winning streak against Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE X last year, the 39-year-old veteran hopes to bounce back and earn another opportunity to compete for Regian Eersel’s lightweight kickboxing world title.

And he knows a strong performance against a man of Sadikovic’s caliber could push him one step closer to that dream.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Nieky Holzken said:

“It will be fireworks, this fight. And I've already said it after he fought with the champion Regian Eersel, I said it would be a great matchup, me against Arian. Now we are here, so yeah. If you say it, believe it, it will happen.”

Watch the full interview here:

So far, Nieky Holzken has delivered nothing but fireworks throughout his tenure at the Singapore-based promotion. Although there have been a couple of losses to his slate, his victories have been highly entertaining, to say the least.

The Team Holzken Helmon head honcho has three knockout wins from four triumphs on the global stage of ONE, finishing the likes of Cosmo Alexandre, Elliot Compton, and John Wayne Parr.

He hopes to build on that impressive finishing rate against Sadikovic, to be the next man in line to compete for the coveted ONE gold.

Catch Nieky Holzken in action against Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership can tune in live and for free.

