Nieky Holzken reveals one thing he would’ve changed from his younger days

Nieky Holzken has offered advice for younger fighters based on his experience.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Holzken solidified himself as a legend by becoming a 4x Glory Kickboxing world champion. ‘The Natural’ continued finding success in ONE, with his sixth promotional kickboxing bout scheduled for June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Holzken decided to promote his upcoming fight by answering questions from fans during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. One person asked this question:

“Hello Nieky, if you could change anything about your training methods or focuses from the early parts of your career, is there anything you would change with the power of hindsight? What do you think will change about training methods as combat sports continue to grow? Thank you!”

Holzken responded by saying:

“I would not overtrain myself as much as I did in the past”

Nieky Holzken’s last kickboxing bout was a win against Elliot Compton in December 2020. The 39-year-old plans to pick up where he left off by taking out Arian Sadikovic, who is coming off a world championship loss against ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

Meanwhile, Sadikovic hopes to capitalize on Holzken’s reputation to grow his fanbase and work toward another world title shot. It’ll be easier said than done for ‘Game Over,’ as the kickboxing legend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadikovic is one of three kickboxing bouts at ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, US primetime. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

