Nieky Holzken recalls hilarious in-ring story he had in the middle of a fight

Dutch kickboxing icon and ONE Championship fighter Nieky Holzken will return to action to face former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Arian Sadikovic. The two grizzled warriors will clash on the main card of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Coming off a dismal KO loss to former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee at the organization’s iconic 10-year anniversary spectacle, ONE X, last year, 'The Natural' is keen on gaining back some momentum inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium come June 9.

Ahead of his much-anticipated return, Nieky Holzken took part in a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. Fans unsurprisingly flocked the website to ask Holzken some burning questions.

ONE interesting question came from Redditor Competitive_Swim_497:

"What are some of the most memorable moments you’ve had during your fights? Any funny stories of opponents talking to you etc. ?"

Nieky Holzken on Reddit

'The Natural' deftly replied with:

"When i cut the eye of raymond daniels he told me in the fight stop nieky i cant see sh*t .that was funny"

Holzken defeated former Bellator kickboxing welterweight world champion Raymond Daniels twice in 2015, both via TKO. If you find it funny that a world championship-level fighter stops a bout midway to tell you he couldn't see, you're a stone-cold assassin. Nieky Holzken has ice in his veins, after all.

'The Natural' is one of the best to ever utilize the legendary Dutch kickboxing style, alongside fellow legendary ace Ramon Dekkers. On top of his mythical kickboxing career, Holzken also has a sizable pro-boxing record. His kicking game is only made more effective by his sledgehammers for hands.

In his fights against Cosmo Alexandre, John Wayne Parr, and ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel, we saw how Holzken smoothly mixes his punches with his kicks. His brutal dismantling of Alexandre, body shot KO of Ellliot Compton, and the times he put Eersel in danger were all courtesy of 'The Natural's' educated hands. His kicks are another story, however, as evidenced by his head kick KO of the legendary John Wayne Parr.

ONE Fight Night 11 will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 and is available live in US primetime and free of charge for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes