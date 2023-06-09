Nieky Holzken reveals his interesting training routine and cheat meal

Multiple-time kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken went live this week on Reddit to connect with some fans ahead of his bout at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The 39-year-old veteran makes his long-awaited return to the foray after sitting out for more than a year. Returning to his roots, the Dutchman is slated to face Arian Sadikov in a lightweight kickboxing battle inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Holzken took some fan questions in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) this week, and one fan was curious about his training routine and his favorite cheat meal. Check out his answer on Reddit below:

Reddit Q&A

As previously mentioned, Holzken’s last fight was at ONE X in March 2022. He took a fight against Thailand’s fastest rising star Sinsamut Klinmee on short notice, and it was under the Muay Thai rule set, so he had little to no time to prepare for what was about to ensue. Unfortunately, ‘The Natural’ suffered a bad knockout in round 2 after putting on a very competitive first round. Since then, Holzken has been busy behind doors, starting his own car business while waiting for his next call.

Now, the time has finally arrived, and he’s ready to make his next move. He looks forward to getting back on the winning column and claiming his stake for a world title. As such, Holzken has taken his training seriously since losing isn’t an option. He hopes to meet the reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel again to make history as a ONE world champion.

ONE Fight Night 11 goes down this Friday, June 9, for North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

