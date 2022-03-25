Watch: Nieky Holzken posts highlights ahead of ONE X

Ahead of ONE X, Nieky 'The Natural' Holzken reminded everyone of why his power should be feared by all. In a recent video released by Holzken's Instagram account, we see the Dutch sensation demolish his opponents inside the cage. If his opponent on March 26, Sinsamut Klinmee, is watching, he better take notes.

It should be noted that Holzken also has a professional boxing record on top of his lengthy kickboxing career. His background in the pugilistic arts shines through his performances in the cage. The former Glory kickboxing champion has some of the most powerful hands in the game. Forget technique, speed, and timing, Holzken has sledgehammers for fists and he'll throw them with bad intentions every time.

In his performances against Cosmo Alexandre, John Wayne Parr, and the champion Regian Eersel, we see how Holzken mixes his punches with his kicking arsenal perfectly. His highlight-reel knockout of Alexandre and the times he put Eersel in trouble were all courtesy of 'The Natural's' educated hands. His kicks are another force to be reckoned with, as witnessed to what he did to the legendary John Wayne Parr. Holzken made the Muay Thai legend look like he doesn't belong in the ring with him.

Watch Holzken's highlight video here:

Holzken loses original ONE X opponent, Islam Murtazaev, but is willing to fight anyone on March 26

Nieky Holzken was originally slated to face former ONE lightweight kickboxing title contender Islam Murtazaev in a sure-fire barnburner at ONE X. The fight, however, fell through as Murtazaev wasn't available to compete. Ever the competitor, Holzken was willing to fight anyone, regardless. The former two-time ONE title contender will now face Sinsamut Klinmee.

Klinmee hails from Venum Training Camp Thailand, where he trains alongside ONE fighters Samy Sana, Mehdi Zatout and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov.

With 78 victories under his belt, the 25-year-old Klinmee is no spring chicken and he will get the chance to prove this against the Dutch icon. This fight promises fireworks from start to finish.

