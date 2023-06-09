Nieky Holzken shares what his favorite post-training meal is

Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken is slated to face former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Arian Sadikovic in an attempt to rise back up from his devastating loss last year. The two kickboxing warriors will clash as one of the featured attractions of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Coming off a disappointing knockout loss to former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE X in 2022, 'The Natural' is looking for a shot at redemption on June 9.

Ahead of his return, Nieky Holzken participated in an entertaining 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. Fans gathered around to ask 'The Natural' some burning questions.

One interesting question came from TheAnteyeBoxman:

"Hey Nieky good luck on your fight! My question is after a hard day of training, what’s your go to meal afterwards?"

Nieky Holzken on Reddit

'The Natural' answered:

"I like chicken and salad"

Nieky Holzken is a man of few words, apparently. What he lacks in verbal expression, however, he makes up for with exhilarating brutality inside the ring. 'The Natural' is one of the best practitioners of the legendary Dutch kickboxing style, focusing more on aggression and power. On top of his stellar kickboxing career, 'The Natural' also has a sizable experience as a pro boxer. He compliments his kicking game with sledgehammers for fists.

In his fights in ONE Championship against Cosmo Alexandre, John Wayne Parr, and ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel, Holzken showcased his ability to smoothly throw his punches alongside his kicks.

His dismantling of Alexandre, body shot-knockout of Elliot Compton, and the times he hurt Eersel were all courtesy of the Dutchman's aggressive, punch-kick combinations. As for his kicks, just look at how he easily dispatched the legendary John Wayne Parr with a head kick.

ONE Fight Night 11 will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 and is available live in US primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

