Nieky Holzken shares an interesting reason that will make him face Cosmo Alexandre in MMA

Nieky Holzken was in his element when he battled it out with Cosmo Alexander in a kickboxing showdown.

The Dutchman was relatively known in the kickboxing community for winning four Glory Kickboxing world championships before making his ONE Championship debut in November 2018. But he made even bigger waves in the Circle when he rendered Alexander unconscious in the dying minutes of the second round.

To this day, the infamous knockout continues to pervade in people’s minds. So, imagine how the two legends of the sport would fare if they were enclosed in an MMA cage? Would Holzken even indulge that thought?

To promote his upcoming fight this week, ‘The Natural’ reconnected with fans on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” and gave the following reply to a potential MMA match against his former rival.

Read the following Q&A below:

Fan: “Hey man. Do you want to fight Cosmo in an MMA match, for fun?”

Holzken: “Show me millions hahah”

There isn’t anything Nieky Holzken won’t do for martial arts or the fans. Indeed, his kickboxing and Muay Thai repertoire alone suggests that he’s up for anything that makes sense. He’s got an intriguing and entertaining fighting style that fuses all disciplines of martial arts, including boxing.

In the course of his decades-long career, he compiled over 100+ combined wins in kickboxing and boxing, making him one of the most prolific Dutch athletes of his time. Now, he wants to top off his career with one more belt to complete his collection.

On June 9, ‘The Natural’ returns to the foray after more than a year to get back in the running for a world championship. He faces Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Prime Video as the first step towards getting that prestigious belt.

Watch ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live and for free on Friday US primetime from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. North American viewers can catch all the action with an Amazon Prime membership.

